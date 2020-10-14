Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 3 new stores to Cypress mall

Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced two new tenants opened earlier this month, and one additional store is expected to open by the end of the month. The mall is located at 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress. Call 281-304-5820 or visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/houston for more information.UGG opened its newest location at Houston Premium Outlets on Oct. 9. Located in Ste. 216 between Old Navy and Journeys, this is the retailer's first Texas outlet. Products are made with high-quality leathers, suedes and sheepskin, according to officials. www.ugg.comOfficials announced the opening of limited pop-up shop Lucchesse in early October next to Kate Spade New York and across from Armani Outlet in Ste. 955. Customers can find western boots at the 3,019-square-foot store. www.lucchese.comHouston Premium Outlets plans to welcome Versace to its shopping center in late October across from Burberry and next to DKNY at Ste. 943. The store offers designer fashion for men and women, including accessories and shoes. www.versace.com.