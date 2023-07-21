Kendrick Thomas is charged with murder after an argument led to gunfire at a west Houston pool party on Fairdale Lane in June, HPD says.

Murder charge filed against 21-year-old after man killed in crossfire during pool party fight: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is now facing charges for a deadly shooting at a pool party in a west Houston neighborhood near the Galleria area last month.

According to Houston police, 21-year-old Kendrick Thomas is accused of killing 23-year-old Jesus Hall on Fairdale Lane in June.

Investigators said the victim, identified as 23-year-old Jesus Hall, was killed after being caught in the crossfire when two people started shooting at each other. Detectives said an argument is what led to the exchange of gunfire.

Hall attempted to run away from the scene but collapsed and was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Everyone reportedly scattered after shots were fired -- either running or driving away from the scene.

Further investigation identified Thomas as a suspect in the case, and was subsequently charged with murder on Thursday.

Police said he was already in jail for an unrelated incident.

