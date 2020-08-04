officer-involved shooting

Man shot by HPD took gun from nightclub guard, witness says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person who reportedly took a firearm from a security guard was later shot to death when he was confronted by Houston police at the METRO Transit Center in downtown.

Houston police confirmed the officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Travis Street, which is near Pierce and parallel with the Gulf Freeway.

Chief Art Acevedo and commanders are on the scene of the shooting incident, an HPD tweet stated.

Police did not immediately disclose what led up to the shooting, and no officers were injured.

However, an eyewitness told ABC13 at the scene that the suspect disarmed a guard at nightclub Cle Houston before running to METRO, where police caught up with him and opened fire.

The incident is also seven blocks from HPD headquarters.

