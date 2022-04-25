HPD says it's unclear if injured suspect was shot by officer during SWAT scene

HPD commanders & PIO are at a SWAT scene in the 7400 blk of MLK Blvd at Van Fleet for an armed male suspect in a vehicle.



MLK Blvd is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.#hounews pic.twitter.com/6Jqc5pcUgU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 25, 2022

2nd UPDATE: The suspect and a SWAT officer discharged weapons. No officers hurt. The suspect is being taken to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound.



Media briefing is soon.#hounews https://t.co/HcrlY4yhgJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 25, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after Houston police attempted to apprehend him Monday morning. Investigators say they're unsure if he was struck by police gunfire.HPD said its officers had been looking for the suspect, who had at least six outstanding warrants, including five for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one for family violence.According to HPD, SWAT officers with the crime suppression team saw the suspect, who they described as a "violent fugitive," in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a gas station located at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet around 10 a.m. Monday.When the driver got out, officers moved up behind the vehicle. That's when police say the suspect moved into the driver's seat and tried to back out.In his attempt to back out, police said the suspect struck an HPD vehicle.Then, the suspect reportedly tried to pull forward as officers approached the vehicle.Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said that's when one officer discharged his weapon. It's unclear how many shots were fired.The suspect remained in the vehicle after the shots were fired, HPD said. Officers backed off, believing the suspect had been hit, though it was unclear.Police had information that the suspect had a weapon in his possession. Investigators said a semi-automatic handgun was later recovered at the scene.After waiting some time for the suspect to get out, officers deployed gas inside the vehicle. That's when officers heard one gunshot, according to HPD.Investigators said at this time, it is unclear if the gunshot was from the suspect's own firearm and possibly self-inflicted.However, police did confirm that the suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.Police did not identify the suspect but did say he was approximately 20 years old.The officer who fired his weapon has been with the department for about 11 years, HPD said.