Police shot and killed man who was trying to sexually assault woman in Montgomery Co., officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe police shot and killed a man they said was trying to sexually assault a woman in what became the second deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Montgomery County in a matter of hours.

At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a call at a home in the 14700 block of Callard Court in the Chapel Run subdivision.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming coming from inside the house, said Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon.

Police entered the home and saw a man armed with a gun holding the woman, whom they believed he was trying to sexually assault, in a headlock, Ligon told ABC13.

She escaped him, and officers told the man to drop the gun, which he initially had pointed at his own head, according to authorities.

Fearing for their lives because he refused to put down the weapon, officers opened fire, killing him, Ligon said, adding that as with all shootings involving police, this case will be referred to a grand jury.

The shooting was the second time Monday night that authorities shot and killed someone in the area.

At about 8 p.m., officials with HPD, the Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a serial robbery suspect.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said that police had been watching the suspect since about 6 p.m. because he was believed to have been involved in multiple robberies across the Houston area.

His final crime that night was a liquor store robbery, where the clerks were held at gunpoint in Oak Ridge North, in Montgomery County, Finner said.

Police tried to stop him as he left the store and gave him commands to drop his gun, officials said. When he didn't follow their orders, they shot him, again out of fear for their lives, the police chief told ABC13.

No officers were injured in either incident.