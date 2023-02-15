Chase suspect shot and killed by HPD officers after standoff on Hwy 90, police chief says

Officials said the chase started after officers spotted an unoccupied vehicle with two guns and narcotics in plain view at a gas station in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a police chase ended in a standoff-turned-shootout with Houston police on Highway 90 overnight.

The standoff happened under the Southwest Freeway overpass -- right on the border of Sugar Land and Stafford.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said it all started at Valero gas station in the 4000 block of Synott near the West Park Toll Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers reportedly spotted an unoccupied vehicle with two guns -- an assault rifle and a pistol -- and drugs inside.

The officers set up surveillance and waited for the suspect to return, Finner said.

The suspect got into the vehicle and drove off around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to HPD. Finner said the officers were likely trying to wait to get the suspect away from innocent bystanders before pulling him over.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect kept driving, sparking a pursuit.

Video from the chase shows a white Ford racing down the street, being followed by police vehicles with their lights activated.

Finner said the chase through west Houston lasted for about 20 minutes before it ended at U.S. 59 and Highway 90.

At some point after the suspect came to a stop, he displayed a weapon and began to fire upon the officers, Finner said. In total, seven officers fired back at the suspect, killing him.

Video from the scene shows the windshield of the suspect's vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Finner said three of the officers who fired shots are assigned to the Gang Unit. Two of them have eight years with the department and one is a 24-year veteran. Two of the officers are assigned to the Westside Patrol Division. One of those officers has three years with the department and one has four. The final two officers involved in the shootout are assigned to the South Gessner Division, Finner said. They both have five years with the department.

None of the officers involved were injured, according to Finner.

The man who was killed was described as a 27-year-old Black man. Police did not release his name.

The suspect was reportedly on the phone with family as he led police on the chase.

"During the course of this incident tonight, the suspect was on the phone with his family members. They were here on the scene. I ask that we pray for them," Finner said. "I understand the mother was probably at home, a girlfriend, and I think his sister were actually here on the scene where everything ended. We ask for prayers for that family and also our officers."

The criminal investigation will be headed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Bend County District Attorney. HPD will also do its own internal investigation.

Per HPD policy, all of the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

Another HPD officer was involved in an accident with innocent drivers while trying to assist in the chase, police said. The crash happened on the Beltway near Bissonnet. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

