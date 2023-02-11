Houston police officer shoots armed suspect climbing down 3rd-floor balcony in Kingwood, HPD says

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an armed suspect was shot by a police officer in Montgomery County Saturday morning, authorities say.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 150 block of Northpark Plaza Drive.

Officers said dispatchers could hear someone in the background screaming for help.

When officers arrived at the Discovery at Kingwood apartments, they said they could still hear screaming during a fight between a man and a woman.

HPD said officers tried to break into the apartment to stop what was going on when no one was answering the door.

As they kept trying to get into the apartment, a 28-year-old man started scaling down the side of the apartment from the third-floor balcony, according to police.

Investigators said the man was armed and given several commands to stop and to put the weapon down, which officers say he did not follow.

"(The officer) gave multiple commands for him to do so, but he continued to come down to the second level and then the first level. At the first level, there was a physical altercation between her and him where the officer fired one shot. Then the suspect disengaged and ran off," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

