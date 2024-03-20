Concerns mount as independent panel investigating HPD's suspended cases meet for 1st time

Houston community activists led by attorney Randal Kallinen doubt Mayor Whitmire's committee is independent as its first meeting approaches.

Houston community activists led by attorney Randal Kallinen doubt Mayor Whitmire's committee is independent as its first meeting approaches.

Houston community activists led by attorney Randal Kallinen doubt Mayor Whitmire's committee is independent as its first meeting approaches.

Houston community activists led by attorney Randal Kallinen doubt Mayor Whitmire's committee is independent as its first meeting approaches.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Concerns continue to grow surrounding the panel set to investigate the Houston Police Department's decision not to look into more than a quarter million cases.

Panel's independence questioned

Last month, in a stunning announcement, HPD Chief Troy Finner announced the agency didn't investigate more than 260,000 for nearly a decade because of a lack of staff. After learning about it, Mayor John Whitmire, who was sworn into office less than two months before the chief's announcement, called for an independent review.

Last week, Whitmire announced the names of those on the panel. On Tuesday, attorney Randall Kallinen and other community activists raised concerns about the group.

"The fox is guarding the henhouse," Kallinen said. "We need an actual independent investigation."

Kallinen also feared the group wasn't representative of the community.

"Nobody from (League of United Latin American Citizens)," Kallinen explained. "Nobody from NAACP. Nobody from any civil rights organizations or no member of the public. It's just basically people that the mayor knows or he controls through their salaries."

Mayor leaves meeting before concerns aired

Five people were appointed to the mayor's panel to investigate HPD. The chairperson is Ellen Cohen, a former state lawmaker and city council member.

Jeff Owles is a Texas Ranger. Rev. Leon Preston is a pastor and social justice advocate. Christina Nowak is a city of Houston deputy inspector general with the Office of Inspector General. The final member is the city attorney, Arturo Michel.

Kallinen said the members are too closely connected to HPD and worries they might be biased.

"You may have people who may actually be somehow involved, and they're the ones investigating themselves," Kallinen said.

Kallinen and four others brought these concerns to Whitmire at the council on Tuesday. However, the mayor stepped out shortly before they spoke.

Whitmire's spokesperson said he had to attend a meeting. Last week, a University of Houston-Clear Lake professor raised similar concerns about the panel.

Professor Kimberly Dodson served on similar panels outside of Texas. She said the mayor's group is too small, too connected, and doesn't have enough power to be effective.

"Having the ability to subpoena individuals is critical," Dodson explained. "Being able to find out the names of the potential victims and interviewing those individuals as well."

Whitmire sent ABC13 a statement regarding the panel last week:

It is important to note that as the mayor said, this is not a criminal investigation. The panel is comprised of credible and well-regarded individuals with vast experiences and diverse backgrounds. They will review HPD's work and outcomes and are responsible to the mayor and public for providing answers and accountability.

Kallinen doesn't like the group Whitmire assembled, but he's been pleased with how vocal he's been.

"I give him a high score as far as the admissions he's made because he's come out and said some things that were good admissions and so forth," Kallinen said. "However, now that the investigation has started, he needs to keep that transparency."

Activisits to crime victims: Come forward

HPD said it didn't pursue more than 261,000 cases. The independent panel plans to meet with some of the victims.

The group who addressed the council on Tuesday wants to meet with them, too. They created a portal where people can come forward.

Some victims have already reached out.

"They're just so traumatized," We the People Organize founder Hai Bui explained. "I spent half an hour listening to (a victim) go on and on and on."

Talking to victims isn't enough for some community activists. They also want to know what will happen to the unpursued cases.

"How are they going to address all of these individuals whose statute of limitations have run out," Kallinen asked.

To get answers, Kallinen said one person must be removed: Chief Troy Finner.

"I believe the police chief should step down, at least from this investigation," Kallinen said.

He wasn't the only one to make that call. The police union also sent a letter Tuesday to HPD asking Finner to recuse himself during the investigation. HPD had no comment on the matter.

The panel is set to have its first meeting on Wednesday.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.