'Significant number' of sexual assault cases suspended due to HPD staffing, Chief Finner says

HPD Chief Troy Finner revealed that "a significant number" of adult sexual assaults were suspended due to a "Lack of Personnel."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of this week, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker recorded 1,771 sexual assaults in Houston over the last 12 months, which reflected a 3.8% rise compared to the annual average over the last four years.

What isn't clear is how many of those cases were solved, bringing us to Friday night when Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed something he called unacceptable.

Based on a recent internal review, Finner said a significant number of adult sexual assault cases were suspended or put on hold due to a "lack of personnel."

"Regardless of staffing challenges, this should have never happened and will not continue," Finner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "All victims and their families are important to me and deserve to be treated as such."

Finner said he's taking action, adding that a team of investigators was assigned to review cases coded "Suspended - Lack of Personnel." He also permanently assigned additional investigators to the Special Victims Division, which is the one he referred to.

Eyewitness News reached out to Houston police for additional clarity and context, but they didn't offer a lot. They were also unsure how long the chief knew about the held-up cases.

Finner plans to address the matter at length during a news conference next week.

ABC13 continues to press for answers from the department and multiple stakeholders. In the meantime, check crime trends in your part of Houston with the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker.