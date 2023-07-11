Houston police response times are the longest since the 1990s, Chronicle reports

The Houston Chronicle shares with ABC13 its findings on police response times to crimes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How long does it take to get a police officer when you need one?

It depends on why you're calling for help, but our partners at the Houston Chronicle report the city's police response times are the slowest they've been since the 1990s.

For example, it's taking more than an hour for police to respond when someone reports a property crime that has just occurred, like when your home has been burglarized, or when a life-threatening incident is reported after the fact. It's called a "Priority 2" event, and it's considered less urgent.

On the flip side, the Chronicle reports that when it is urgent, like when a life-threatening incident is in progress, it is often taking eight minutes or so for police to respond. That's twice as long as the Houston Police Department's goal for what is called a "Priority 1" event.

Chronicle investigative reporter Mike Morris said that while response times have gone up everywhere, neighborhoods in the city's south side, including Sunnyside and South Union, have some of the worst response times in the city.

"Their answer was, it's a geographically-large area," Morris told ABC13. "And the area is home to a number of street gangs whose rivalries turn violent and generate a number of 'Priority 1' calls."

Houston police officials admit there is a problem with response times, but they point to not having enough officers, especially after a wave of retirements in recent years.

You can find the full Chronicle report here.

