Grand jury indicts 6 more HPD officers in botched drug raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six police officers were indicted on Monday by a Harris County grand jury for alleged roles in the botched raid of a southeast Houston home that left a married couple dead nearly two years ago.

According to District Attorney Kim Ogg, one of the newly charged officers, Felipe Gallegos, became the second officer to be indicted for murder in the Jan. 28, 2019, raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

The six officers indicted today join five others already charged in the case, including former narcotics officer Gerald Goines.

Goines and others executed a drug warrant based on information that was later determined to be based on the word of an informant who never actually went to the house.

This story is developing. All updates will be found in this article.

