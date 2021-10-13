HPD senior officer dies from COVID-19 after long battle, chief confirms

Today, we escorted the body of fallen officer John Wilbanks to the funeral home. #RIPOfficerWilbanks pic.twitter.com/MCtYk6j0I6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 13, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8333950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thank you Officer Ernest Leal Jr. for 36 years of service, and to Joel Cirilo for six years of service to the City of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second member of the Houston Police Department has died from COVID-19, according to the agency.Senior police officer John Wilbanks, 53, died Wednesday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with the virus.Wilbanks joined the department back in 1994.During his 27-year career, Wilbanks worked in the southeast, southwest, Clear Lake, Traffic Enforcement, Vehicular Crimes, Tactical Operations and Air & Marine divisions within the Houston area.HPD Chief Troy Finner asked the community to lift Wilbanks' family in prayer.Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal Jr. was the first HPD officer to die in the line of duty from COVID-19 in Nov. 2020. He was a 36-year veteran of the department.