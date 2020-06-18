HPD Chief Art Acevedo to appear on The View to discuss police reform

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police Chief Art Acevedo will be on ABC's The View Thursday morning to talk more about police reforms.
You can watch his interview on ABC13 and ABC13.com
Acevedo has been vocal about changes and even did an exclusive interview with ABC13 about bringing changes to the Houston Police Department and across the country.
"We need to assess if it is time to make some adjustments where officers that act in a willful and reckless manner, that some of those protections may be adjusted," Acevedo said.
There are about 5,000 police officers on the force in Houston and this year, there have been at least six fatal shootings by HPD officers.
"I have been telling my people that I am going to hold them accountable for time, making sure that they slow down just a bit," Acevedo said. "Assess. Time is on your side, so utilize it. Create distance. It's time, distance, numbers, cover, and concealment. We instill that in our officers from day one."
Wednesday's comments came as law enforcement officers nationwide continue to come under scrutiny over a variety of highly publicized incidents, including the use of chokeholds.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued an executive order last week that bans the practice, a move Acevedo supports.
"The more that you put into policy and the officer sees it in writing, the more it's going to be embedded into their DNA," Acevedo said.
The chokehold ban is just the latest in a series of changes planned.
Another one of the issues protesters are talking about is ending qualified immunity, which shields police officers from civil lawsuits. It's something the chief says the legal doctrine needs to be changed.
When asked about No Knock raids, Acevedo said the department had not banned them, but since the botched Harding Street raid, there have not been any others in the city.
"You know how many no knock warrants we have done since then, zero. No one asked us to do that," he said.
Acevedo, like police chiefs across the country, has a balancing act between enforcing the law, keeping officers safe and earning the trust of the people. Accountability continues to be a focus that Acevedo hopes will meet those challenges.
The video above is from a previous story.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
HPD Chief Art Acevedo to appear on The View to discuss police reform
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More