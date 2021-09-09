high-speed chase

Driver in stolen wrecker leads police on high-speed chase on Katy Freeway

Driver in stolen wrecker leads HPD on high-speed chase on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Workers cleaned up the aftermath of a high-speed chase and crash involving a wrecker along the Katy Freeway overnight.

Houston Transtar cameras recorded the pursuit with Houston police and several other agencies around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The chase ended when officers put spike strips down, and the wrecker crashed into a ditch near Pederson Road.

At one point during the video, you can see the driver get out with his hands up.

ABC13 crews spoke with the owner of the wrecker, who followed along during the chase.

"We didn't want to get in danger ourselves or anybody else. Just kind of kept back and let HPD handle their business, do what they do," the wrecker owner said. "I'm glad they got him."

He says the suspect jumped a fence at the property on Lyons Avenue, east of Downtown, and stole the wrecker.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for two hours while the wrecker was recovered from the ditch.
