5-mile N. Houston chase ends with suspects crashing into home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News is pursuing answers after the latest Houston Police Department chase.

Police said the five-mile chase began down the I-45 North Freeway at Crosstimbers at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, ending when the suspects' vehicle slammed into a home in the 100 block of West Mitchell Road.

According to HPD's Initial information, the vehicle crashed into a garage, but an ABC13 crew captured an SUV and a damaged brick driveway pillar.

Two people are in custody. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police haven't said why they tried to stop or initiated the pursuit with the suspects.

Thursday's pursuit is one of many three months after HPD instituted a policy that requires supervisors to approve all pursuits.

In addition, the policy means officers can't pursue criminals accused only of minor thefts, traffic violations, or misdemeanor warrants.

