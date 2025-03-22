Suspect hospitalized after 25-mile chase ends in crash in north Harris County, authorities said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is facing charges after leading deputies on a 25-mile chase and taking out multiple lights early Saturday, according to authorities.

At about 2:54 a.m., Harris County deputies engaged in the pursuit involving a black, four-door vehicle that the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was chasing. The chase went on for about 25 miles and through multiple jurisdictions, lasting 40 minutes, authorities said.

After being unable to stop the suspect, the chase ended on W. Hardy near Little York. The suspect crashed into a light pole, which took multiple lights in the area.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital.

It's unknown what started the chase, but authorities said no one else was inside the vehicle.