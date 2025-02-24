Chase suspect dies after stolen car bursts into flames following crash into tree in W. Houston

When officers spotted the stolen car, HPD said the suspect turned off his lights and sped off. The chase lasted just two minutes and reached speeds of 80 mph.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase suspect is dead after trying to get away from officers and crashing into a tree in west Houston, according to police.

The deadly crash happened on S. Voss Road at San Felipe Street.

Houston police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Monday and attempted to pull the driver over near Richmond Avenue and Unity Drive.

That's when the driver reportedly turned off the vehicle's lights and sped off. Just a few minutes later, HPD said the driver lost control and struck a tree in the 1400 block of S. Voss Road.

The car burst into flames upon impact, according to HPD. Officers attempted to get the driver out but were unable to.

Houston fire officials extinguished the flames and pronounced the man dead, HPD said.

The incident will be investigated as an in-custody death since it happened during a police pursuit.

Investigators said the chase lasted just two minutes and reached speeds of 80 mph.