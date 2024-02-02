Driver taken into custody after police chase on south side of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was taken into custody after a police chase on the south side of Houston.

Houston police were called to a disturbance with an armed suspect in the 9100 block of Cullen at about 10:40 a.m. Friday. When officers in the area tried to pull over a driver in a white Chevy Malibu, he took off.

It's unclear what prompted the chase, but the driver was taken into custody in a neighborhood after seemingly trying to run inside a home.

The chase wound through some side streets, at times with the driver going the wrong way and running through stop signs. Just before 11 a.m., as officers tried to block the supsect's vehicle, he crashed into a parked vehicle. The man was taken into custody without further incident.

There's no word on what charges he may face.

