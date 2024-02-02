Driver taken into custody after police chase on south side of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was taken into custody after a police chase on the south side of Houston.
Houston police were called to a disturbance with an armed suspect in the 9100 block of Cullen at about 10:40 a.m. Friday. When officers in the area tried to pull over a driver in a white Chevy Malibu, he took off.
The chase wound through some side streets, at times with the driver going the wrong way and running through stop signs. Just before 11 a.m., as officers tried to block the supsect's vehicle, he crashed into a parked vehicle. The man was taken into custody without further incident.
There's no word on what charges he may face.
WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits
WATCH: Police chase ends with surrender before car goes up in flames
WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288