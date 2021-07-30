Driver runs after hitting and killing pedestrian in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to track down a driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday night in west Houston.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Westheimer near Voss.Officers were called to a report of a person hit by a car and found a male who'd been hit, according to Houston police. The pedestrian died at the scene.The driver of the vehicle involved stopped after the crash, parked their car and took off running from the scene, investigators said.The vehicle involved, a green Honda, suffered major damage to its front-end and windshield.There was no word on the driver's description or the victim's identity.