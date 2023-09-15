38-year-old senior police officer arrested on DWI charge, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old senior officer, who has worked for the Houston Police Department for 15 years, was booked into the Harris County Jail on a DWI charge.

HPD revealed Friday the arrest of Phillip Marquez Jr.

While police said Marquez's arrest took place Thursday, court paperwork listed his arrest date and time as Friday, Sept. 15, at 2:34 a.m.

Details of where Marquez was arrested, as well as whether he was on- or off-duty, were not disclosed. Documentation, though, alleges Marquez's breath analysis at the time of his arrest showed an alcohol concentration level of at least 0.15.

Under Texas statute, an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or above is a Class A misdemeanor.

HPD added that Marquez, who has been a sworn officer in the department since June 2008, is assigned to the Training Division. He has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division, the police department said.