A new video is giving us a better look at the collision between a METRORail and an ambulance in the Texas Medical Center on April 11.

New video shows collision between METRORail and ambulance with patient on board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new video is giving us a better look at the collision between a METRORail train and an ambulance that happened earlier in April.

The video, released by METRO, shows an ambulance turning in front of a train at Fannin and Dryden in the Texas Medical Center, which lines up with what police said at the time of the April 11 crash.

During the crash, authorities said the ambulance was transporting a patient who needed care. But an update on that person's condition was not released. Investigators also estimated about five people were on the train during the crash but did not have an exact number.

While questions remain about the incident, METRO said there were 73 collisions between the rail and vehicles in 2022.