A jury has been seated to determine the sentence for a Katy man who killed his pregnant wife.

Jury selected for sentencing trial of David Temple, man convicted of killing pregnant wife in 1999

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The jury that will decide, for a second time, whether David Temple will spend the rest of his life in prison, has been chosen.

Ten women and six men were selected after three days of voir dire. Of the 16 people, four are alternates.

On Wednesday, prosecutors and Temple's attorneys had their chance to question potential jurors about whether anyone had previous knowledge of the case. The saga that is David Temple's capital murder case has been in the national spotlight for decades.

In 1999, Belinda Temple, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was shot in the back of the head. Five years later, David Temple, a Katy-area high school football coach, was charged with killing his wife. The two also shared a 3-year-old son.

The twists and turns that followed have made this one of Harris County's most infamous cases.

David Temple was first found guilty in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison, after prosecutors successfully argued he was unhappy in his marriage, had a mistress, and had a motive to get rid of his wife.

But, that ruling was overturned in 2016 after it was found prosecutors withheld evidence.

In July 2019, David Temple was tried a second time and found guilty of murder once again. The jury spent 20 hours trying to decide on a sentence but was deadlocked, resulting in the judge declaring a mistrial in the punishment phase.

COVID-19 hit, and there were more delays.

Now, 24 years after Belinda Temple was murdered, a new jury will hear old evidence presented a third time to decide David Temple's fate. The sentencing phase of this trial starts Monday.

David Temple was 30 years old when he killed Belinda. He turns 55 in July.

