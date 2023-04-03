The former football coach was 30 years old when he murdered his wife in their Katy home. He was convicted in 2019 and has waited years to find out his punishment. This year, he turns 55.

Jury selection starts in re-sentencing trial of Katy man convicted of killing pregnant wife in 1999

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Will there be another life sentence in prison for David Temple, the man twice convicted of murdering his pregnant wife inside their Katy home back in 1999? That will be up to a new jury to decide after the last one could not come to a unanimous decision.

Temple's journey through the legal system has been a long and winding road. Eight years after his wife's murder, he was sentenced to life. He won a legal decision to start the process over, and now he's been waiting since 2019 to learn his punishment.

His conviction in 2019 is the second time he was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Belinda.

The first murder conviction came in 2007 but was overturned in 2016 after it was found prosecutors withheld evidence. Therefore, Temple got a new trial.

The issue being sorted out now is with Temple's punishment.

The process of picking a new jury began on Monday and it's a tedious process trying to hand-pick the men and women who will serve.

Once the new group is picked, the penalty phase will begin a few days after, and we will monitor.

The delay with selecting a new jury is being blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

