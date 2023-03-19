Multiple families are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on North Point on Saturday night.

20 families displaced when fire breaks out at Greenspoint apartment complex, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 20 people are out of their homes after a fire tore through an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire happened at 220 North Point late Saturday night. No one was injured, but 12 units were affected in the blaze.

A resident of the complex also captured a video of the fire, in which the flames are seen bursting out of one of the units.

The American Red Cross was called out and is assisting those whose homes were impacted.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.