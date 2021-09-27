1 person killed when shots ring out near after-hours club in west Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8083030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In 2020, the city is dealing with 44% more homicides than last year at this time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 50 shell casings were left behind on a west Houston street after police say two groups of people shot at each other near an after-hours club.According to police, one person died and another was wounded as a result of the gunfire that happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest, located just off Fondren Road.Police did not immediately announce any arrests.Investigators stated the two groups began shooting at each other before one of the groups shot at club security, who then returned fire.HPD homicide detectives are looking into the incident.