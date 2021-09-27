1 person killed when shots ring out near after-hours club in west Houston

According to police, one person died and another was wounded as a result of the gunfire that happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Clarkcrest, located just off Fondren Road.
Police did not immediately announce any arrests.
Investigators stated the two groups began shooting at each other before one of the groups shot at club security, who then returned fire.
HPD homicide detectives are looking into the incident.
Editor's note: The video above is from a 13 Investigates report on crime-fighting technology advances in Houston.
SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: How nearly 350 murders this year impacts victims and solving crimes