Father who gave his 9-year-old daughter THC chocolates appeared 'very high', deputy says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of giving his 9-year-old daughter THC-laced chocolates was ordered to stay away from her during a Saturday morning court appearance.

Anong Inthavong, 47, hung his head at one point as the details of his child endangerment charge were read out.

Prosecutors say a deputy who responded to his northwest Harris County apartment Friday morning noted that Inthavong appeared "very high" and admitted to using drugs.

They say Inthavong, who refers to himself as a "muscular male escort" on Facebook, also called 911 claiming to be suicidal but denied being suicidal when deputies arrived.

The girl's mother told Eyewitness News that she had taken her daughter to visit Inthavong Thursday night.

Less than two hours later, she said her daughter called her complaining of a high heart rate and unsteadiness.

She said she arrived at Inthavong's home to find her daughter struggling to stand and rushed her to the hospital.

"He almost attempted to stop me, and I grabbed her and got in the car and took off," the girl's mother, who asked not to be identified, said.

Once at the hospital, prosecutors say test results came back positive for THC, the same chemical found in marijuana.

"I wanted to cry right there when they said that. I couldn't believe it," the girl's mother said.

In court, Inthavong appeared to have trouble understanding Magistrate Lisa Porter's questions.

"I don't kind of understand because I have a metal plate in my head," Inthavong said when asked if he would like a public defender to represent him during Saturday's bond hearing.

Porter ended up setting Inthavong's bail at $15,000 and ordered him to stay away from his daughter if he posts it.

He's also been ordered to stay away from alcohol and drugs.

Inthavong has a history of minor offenses dating back to 2003 when he was put on probation for marijuana possession.

He pleaded guilty to DWI in 2009 and got three days in jail.

