Houston woman arrested after her 3-year-old nephew found wandering alone on roadway, Pct. 1 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman has been arrested after her 3-year-old nephew with autism was found wandering alone on a roadway on Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

Authorities say that Sade K. Stewart, 31, has been charged with child endangerment.

According to law enforcement, the boy was discovered in the 5400 block of W. Mount Houston Road by three members of the community who called 911. Deputies arrived on the scene to protect the boy and search for his relatives.

"We are grateful to the members of the community who spotted this young boy and prevented possible tragedy," Constable Alan Rosen said. "We must remember to take care of our children, especially the most vulnerable members of our society."

Officials say that the boy's mom called 911 at around 6 a.m. after she returned to the apartment home, where her son had been staying with his aunt, who was supposed to be caring for him.