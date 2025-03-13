Sex offender admits to seeking out child porn after lengthy prison term, sentenced to 25 years

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation has led to a repeat child sex offender being sentenced to 25 years in prison for having inappropriate material of minors being abused, according to U.S Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

On Dec. 17, 2024, 63-year-old Robert Cochran Jr. was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison.

"The lengthy sentence imposed today is welcome news," Ganjei said. "T(Chochran) has repeatedly demonstrated that, given the opportunity, he will unrepentantly victimize young children. Every day that he is behind bars, as opposed to walking the streets or accessing the internet, is a win for the community."

According to officials, after serving prison time for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child, Cochran admitted to purposefully seeking out child porn material and selling it once he was released.

He was found to have multiple identities online to obtain the material.

Cochran admitted to watching the material and selling it in 2015, using three cell phones to download it. At the time of his arrest, investigators found nine images and "54 obscene representations" depicting child pornography on his devices.

From February to July 2019, Cochran admitted to distributing and receiving inappropriate content involving children.

Officials said Cochran will remain in custody, pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.