Houston mom accused of leaving 3 kids unattended at park out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mom accused of leaving her three kids alone at a park is out on bond.Lakisha Collins is charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.Court documents show the incident happened on April 27.Prosecutors said Collins left her 2-year-old, 5-year-old and 7-year-old alone at a park on Windswept Lane. They add that the kids were seen trying to cross South Gessner.According to prosecutors, this was not the first time the kids were seen alone.Records show Collins was released on a $15,000 bond. She is due back in court in June.