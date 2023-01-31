Microchipping mandatory for all Houston dogs and cats starting on Feb. 1

A year-long grace period ends on Wednesday after the Houston City Council passed an ordinance in 2022. Here's how you can get a free microchip if your pet still needs one.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting on Wednesday, all dog and cat owners in the city of Houston will be required to microchip their pets.

The new rule is officially going into effect after the Houston City Council passed an ordinance last year. Initially, there was a year-long grace period for enforcing the microchipping requirement, but that ends on Feb. 1.

It's part of a three-step process to completing a pet registration with the city.

The City of Houston Municipal Code requires that anyone who owns, keeps, possesses, or has control of a dog or cat that's at least 4 months old must have their pet registered, microchipped and vaccinated against rabies every year.

BARC, Houston's animal shelter and adoption center, is offering free microchips from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan 31, Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. BARC is located at 3300 Carr St.

The city says the microchips help animal control return your pet to you if it's lost.