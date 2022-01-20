pets

Houston pet owners will be required to microchip cats and dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston recently passed a new ordinance that will make it easier to reunite Houstonians with their lost pets.

On Wednesday, the city council voted "yes" to requiring dogs and cats to be microchipped. According to the ordinance, along with owners microchipping their pets, a city pet license will also be required. The city also banned so-called "puppy mill" breeders from providing animals to pet store owners and will require pet stores within the city limits to sell only dogs and cats sourced from a humane organization or a municipal/county animal shelter.

Microchipping costs about $15 and the enforcement begins next year.

