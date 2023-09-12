Crime, infrastructure among top priorities for voters ahead of Houston mayoral race, study finds

New research by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University shows Houstonians prioritize crime and safety when deciding the next mayor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no surprise, but crime and safety are what are on most voters' minds ahead of the 2023 Houston mayoral race in November.

Rice University's Kinder Institute and the Houston Landing looked at the top priorities for voters when it comes to selecting the next mayor.

The study found that those living within the city limits are concerned about crime after, out of 2,000 people surveyed, one-third of them reported feeling unsafe in their neighborhood.

Data also showed that voters want to see improvements in traffic, affordable housing, and infrastructure, like roads and sidewalks.

Other top concerns included traffic congestion, homelessness, climate change, and the quality of city services.

When asked about Mayor Sylvester Turner and his overall performance as he finishes his second four-year term in office, about 14% of Houstonians rated him as "excellent" while about 35% gave him an "average" rating, according to the study.

You can find the full report on Rice University's website.

Data used for this research was said to be collected from April to June through an online survey.

The 2023 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voting sites throughout the city. The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 10, 2023.

