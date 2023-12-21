Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's final council meeting filled with 'popcorn-worthy' moments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some city council members called Mayor Sylvester Turner's final meeting "popcorn-worthy" after a fiery debate broke out over a controversial change to an airport vendor contract that hit the floor.

The testy moments came as the council debated contracts tied to restaurants in Hobby Airport that were approved eight months ago. It's an item the mayor said was there because the contracts were done wrong.

"The amendment you have presented - I 100% support," Turner said. "It is fairness. It is fairness."

Here's what was debated.

The original contract approved in March allows the airport director to remove the vendor for convenience. Turner said it should say "just 'cause" to match what other contracts say.

This would make it harder to remove a vendor. The move didn't sit well with everyone.

Pappas Restaurants is suing the City of Houston over the company's failed attempt to stay at William P. Hobby Airport.

"The 10 years of being in office here, I don't recall going back on a contract and try to renegotiate at the horseshoe," Councilmember Robert Gallegos explained.

Some on the council believe they know why the contracts were brought back.

"I think he overreacted, and he overreached by inserting himself in the next administration's bailiwick, if you will," Councilmember Mike Knox said.

Turner says it's not about the next administration but fairness for the new restaurants. The accusations didn't sit well, and Turner let members know it.

"Let's be very clear around this table," Turner said. "Has anybody received any contributions from anybody who stands to profit if this contract is terminated?"

A fiery debate came down to a tight vote. By 9-7, the measure barely passed.

It was a memorable discussion that closed out Turner's last meeting.

"They need to start packing now." A judge denied the temporary restraining order the restaurant chain requested, so they have to be out of Hobby by May 11.

"That was a popcorn-worthy event," Knox said. "That was 45 minutes of arguing with the mayor and procedural motions. For a political junkie like me, that was cool, man."

ABC13 reached out to Mayor-Elect John Whitmire to get his thoughts on what happened and if he feels this vote hamstrings his administration. A spokesperson told us he had no comment.

