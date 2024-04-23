Houston mayor and city council joust over agenda powers as Prop A committee set to convene

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Houston voters pushed through Proposition A in November, it marked a significant redistribution of power. For the first time, city council members, with the support of at least two colleagues, were allowed to place items directly on the agenda - a privilege previously exclusively held by the mayor.

"Tradition went out with Prop A. We departed from the tradition of a strong-handed mayor," Mayor John Whitmire said.

After taking office, Whitmire formed a committee to review the items brought forward by council members. The action prompted questions about how much power the council has under the new charter amendment and whether the committee, which the new rule does not mention, should even exist.

District C City Council Member Abbie Kamin asked City Attorney Arturo Michel, "Is it still permissible for a council member to bring something forward to council directly to set on the agenda and have it brought forward as a vote? Not an automatic referral to a committee?"

Michel responded, "The stage when it comes before council what the proposition language says, is it must be considered. That's a pretty broad range of things that can happen."

Whitmire said the decision regarding an automatic referral should be left up to the committee. The committee will meet for the first time on Tuesday when additional clarity is expected and rules are established.

"As a co-chair of the committee, I don't want the committee to be allowed to cherry-pick what issues should go before the body, nor should we be gatekeepers," District D City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said.

District J City Council Member Edward Pollard believes sending items to the committee without the author's consent is gatekeeping.

"To send them to a committee, especially when the authors don't want them to go to a committee, I think, is going against the will of the voters," Pollard said.

