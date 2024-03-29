Proposal to increase paid parking hours in Houston draws criticism and support

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parking across Houston right now works in favor of Kennedi Finner's schedule.

"Boom I just got off work, I just caught happy hour, it's the perfect time for parking and [ going ] out," Finner said.

The idea of paying for parking during her post-work activities makes the idea a little less sweet.

"There's other places you can go and park for free and get the same experience," Finner said.

She's not the only one with those feelings in mid-town.

"I resent it because I think they are changing the culture in Houston," Veronica Carr said.

"I'm not into [ the increase ] , I think it's not fair to us," Yuval Miller said.

Right now, paid parking is enforced between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., which leaves 13 hours of free parking, and all-day free parking on Sundays and holidays. However, the proposal suggests paying for parking between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m., leaving six hours free, with Sundays and holidays free.

Council members argue it's a small sacrifice that can make a big change in the city's revenue.

"We want to make sure the city remains affordable, but we also have to realize we have to generate additional revenue without taxing the entire population," Houston City Council member Tiffany Thomas said.

"We're gonna have to find ways to bring in revenue to the city. Public dollars are the only way we are able to provide services to the city, so when you think about public works, and you think about solid waste, a lot of the things we depend on each and every day, it takes money," Pollard said.

Right now parking fees make around $5 million a year, the increase in paid hours could potentially double that.

"Put the money towards this thing, towards the roads and I'm good," Angelo Fortine said.

The vote will happen at the next city council. It does not include a price hike.

