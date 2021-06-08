armed robbery

Man wanted for robbing massage therapist at hotel, HPD says

Houston masseuse robbed by client, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man they said robbed a masseuse at a hotel in the west Houston area.

The woman told police the incident happened April 27 at a hotel in the 11300 block of Westheimer. Police said at around 6 p.m., an unknown man arranged to meet the woman at the hotel.

The woman stated she's a massage therapist and rents a room at the hotel while she is working. She said the man entered the room and paid her for the massage, but then pulled out a handgun and demanded her money.

She adds that the man went through her purse, removed her money and fled the location in a black car.

The suspect is described as a Black man, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and Crocs. It's believed his name is Richard.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the moment the man arrived at the hotel, as well as the moment he walked to the elevators. Additional images depicted him at other various locations around the hotel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
