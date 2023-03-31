Man, 38, wanted for more than a year in alleged sexual assault of a child under 14

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are putting a name and a face on a 38-year-old man who's accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age more than a year ago.

In a Crime Stoppers bulletin released on Friday, Caleb Isaac Diaz Mejia is a fugitive that authorities have been looking for after Houston police officers said they received the report about the sexual assault on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the 7200 block of Bellerive in southwest Houston.

During the investigation, the victim said Mejia assaulted them, according to police.

Mejia has not been seen since.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.

You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

