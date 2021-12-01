sex abuse against children

Houston man who worked as a nanny for 2 boys sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who worked as a nanny was sentenced to 30 years in prison for molesting children, the district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Lee Smith III, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child. He will never be eligible for parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The video above is from a 2018 report on Smith, who was wanted at the time.

"The law against the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas ensures this predator will spend every single day of his 30-year sentence in prison," Ogg said.

Smith, who sometimes went by the name Justin, was charged in 2019. The court found that Smith spent more than a year molesting the two sons of a single mother who hired him as a nanny.

Both boys were about the age of 9 at the time of the abuse, Ogg said in a release.

The boys reportedly told their mother what happened to them after Smith stopped working for the family. That's when their mother went to authorities.

In a 2018 report on Smith, police told ABC13 he was known to dress as a doctor and pose as a pediatrician. He would also sometimes pose as an older man, police said at the time.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Accused child molester who dressed like pediatrician on the run from Houston police
