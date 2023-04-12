83-year-old man found shot to death inside bedroom in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man found his family member's body inside a home in southwest Houston, according to police.

On Tuesday, an 83-year-old man was reportedly found dead with one gunshot wound inside a house at 8441 Sands Point Drive.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the discovery happened at about 7:25 p.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's family member who found him told investigators that the front door to the house was unlocked when he discovered his loved one dead in the bedroom.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and police have not described any possible suspects.

ABC13 Safety Tracker shows the Sharpstown neighborhood has seen three reported homicides in the last 12 months. Data shows across the block, including Tanglewild, Sharpstown Mall, and Regency Square, eight homicides were reported in the last 12 months.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

