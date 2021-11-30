assault

Houston man charged with slapping 14-year-old at Texas A&M vs LSU game

EMBED <>More Videos

The Midday - Trash picked up in NE Houston after neighbors complain

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been charged after authorities say he slapped a 14-year-old in the face while at a Louisiana State University football game.

The incident happened Saturday, Nov. 27 as Texas A&M faced LSU at the LSU Tiger Stadium. A worker with the Tigers Athletic Foundation alerted police about a 14-year-old being hit in the face by 40-year-old Brandon Walter Scott.

When authorities made contact with Scott, they noted he appeared heavily intoxicated as he slurred his speech and had a very strong smell of alcohol on his breath, a report read.

A witness at the scene told police he saw when Scott suddenly jumped up from his seat and hit the 14-year-old in the face.

According to the report, the teen told police he and his friends attempted to talk with Scott during the game, but Scott became agitated and began cursing at them. At one point, the victim said one of his friends, another teen, tried to take a photo of Scott. But that's when he said Scott slapped the 14-year-old victim across the face with an open hand, leaving a red mark.

When police spoke with the victim's grandfather and informed him of what happened, the grandfather stated he wanted to press charges.

Scott was arrested and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace - both misdemeanors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianatexasassaulttexas a&m universityattackteencollege football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Ex-HPD officer accused of beating ex-girlfriend released on bond
10-year-old called 911 before SWAT standoff in N. Houston, police say
HPD cop arrested for beating ex in front of their son, records say
19-year-old charged with murder in man's body found in W. Houston
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News