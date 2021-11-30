Houston man charged with slapping 14-year-old at Texas A&M vs LSU game

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been charged after authorities say he slapped a 14-year-old in the face while at a Louisiana State University football game.The incident happened Saturday, Nov. 27 as Texas A&M faced LSU at the LSU Tiger Stadium. A worker with the Tigers Athletic Foundation alerted police about a 14-year-old being hit in the face by 40-year-old Brandon Walter Scott.When authorities made contact with Scott, they noted he appeared heavily intoxicated as he slurred his speech and had a very strong smell of alcohol on his breath, a report read.A witness at the scene told police he saw when Scott suddenly jumped up from his seat and hit the 14-year-old in the face.According to the report, the teen told police he and his friends attempted to talk with Scott during the game, but Scott became agitated and began cursing at them. At one point, the victim said one of his friends, another teen, tried to take a photo of Scott. But that's when he said Scott slapped the 14-year-old victim across the face with an open hand, leaving a red mark.When police spoke with the victim's grandfather and informed him of what happened, the grandfather stated he wanted to press charges.Scott was arrested and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace - both misdemeanors.