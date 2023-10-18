12-year-old girl suffers broken leg after vehicle slams into SW Houston-area home, police say

One person was injured when a car slammed into a home on Ludington Street in southwest Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was trapped under a vehicle that crashed into a southwest Houston-area home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of Ludington near the 11700 block of Sandpiper. Video from SkyEye showed the white vehicle wedged onto the side of a home and a damaged fence.

Police said the driver suffered a medical episode, passed out, and crashed into the home, trapping the 12-year-old victim. Several kids were also said to be inside the vehicle. An update on their condition was not immediately known.

The young girl was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, and police say she is expected to survive.

