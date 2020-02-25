Carnival takes shape ahead of RodeoHouston 2020

On Monday, SkyEye flew over NRG Park as the familiar amusement rides were being placed in the spaces between stadium and the Astrodome.
The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is already boasting more than 80 rides for cowboys and cowgirls to hop on.
There are returning rides coming back to the fairgrounds, including the trademark carousel, grand wheel and sling shot. The "New York New York" ride is making its debut this year.
RELATED: What's new this year at the RodeoHouston? Check it out!
Other rides include Cliff Hanger, Crazy Coaster, and one simply called "OMG." A full list of rides can be found at the RodeoHouston website.
Rodeo fans can anticipate other new elements of the 19-day event. There will also be a new day for visitors who are sensory-sensitive on March 5.
As always, the 82nd RodeoHouston parade kicks off the festivities this Saturday at 10 a.m.
ABC13 will have full coverage of the parade, streaming live on ABC13.com and on our ABC13 news app.
