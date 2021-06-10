Competitors brought over $15 million to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's auction this year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10600777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> GO, GO, GO! 🗣️ GO 50, YOU'RE A WINNER!! Houston's newest celebrity resident, rapper 50 Cent, won big at a wine competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. His wine was purchased for $160,000🥂

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2021 Auction brought in some major funds this year as competitors showcased their livestock, art or wine to others in the Bayou City.This year's participants wrapped the auction up with a total of $15,345,020 in sales.In a video posted to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Facebook page, the winning participants were seen celebrating with their awards at the event."When you're at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo, you do your part," President and CEO Chris Boleman said. "It's a piece of the puzzle. And, absolutely, what we were able to do with the auctions [was] overwhelming, but at the same time, we're so accustomed to it. And [it's] because everybody believes so strongly in what we do."The winner of the Junior Market Grand Champion Steer made a $400,000 sale this year.Rapper and new Houston resident 50 Cent was recently crowned the Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition for his Le Chemin du Roi, Champagne AOC, NV.Officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said their goal is to "promote agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experiences that educate and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community."