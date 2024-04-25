Houston lawyer Rusty Hardin and employees threatened after denying woman legal assistance: Records

ABC-13's Melanie Lawson sat down with the Houston lawyer who has represented more of the rich and famous than almost anyone

ABC-13's Melanie Lawson sat down with the Houston lawyer who has represented more of the rich and famous than almost anyone

ABC-13's Melanie Lawson sat down with the Houston lawyer who has represented more of the rich and famous than almost anyone

ABC-13's Melanie Lawson sat down with the Houston lawyer who has represented more of the rich and famous than almost anyone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Court records show a high-profile lawyer in Houston, Rusty Hardin, and his employees received multiple death threats from a woman who was denied legal service more than five years ago.

The video above is from a 2015 report on Rusty Hardin.

Authorities said it all started in December 2018 when Diana Lee Young went to Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP, and asked for legal assistance but was denied. Throughout 2020, the law firm reportedly received multiple calls from Young asking about her case.

It wasn't until 2023 that "with each phone call, (Young's) tone would elevate," according to court documents. Employees at the firm gave officials several recordings of Young's "increasingly threatening, violent, aggressive and alarming calls."

During an instance earlier this month, on April 5, Young stated Hardin was "getting shot" and needed to "kiss his wife goodbye."

On Monday, Young allegedly showed up to the law firm but was escorted out. She has since been charged with terroristic threat.

Young was expected to appear in court Thursday but did not show up and is still being processed.

Hardin has worked in high-profile cases, including Ken Paxton's historic impeachment trial and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's sexual assault case.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

High-profile Houston lawyers Dick DeGuerin, Rusty Hardin to serve as Paxton impeachment prosecutors

When Attorney General Ken Paxton goes to a Senate impeachment trial, he may be looking across at prosecutors with big names in the Houston area.

Deshaun Watson's lawyer says accuser wanted $100K to stay quiet