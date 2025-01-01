What we know about victims of New Orleans truck attack: 'So beautiful and full of life'

NEW ORLEANS -- Family members and friends have begun identifying the 15 people who died in the truck-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was allegedly "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible when he steered a pickup truck around barricades and plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the New Year, according to New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Nicole Perez

Nicole Perez, 27 has been confirmed as one of the victims by Kimberly Usher-Fall, her employer and family spokesperson.

Perez leaves behind a 4-year-old son, Melo.

"It is with sadness that I write this GoFundMe. My friend and my manager of our store, Nicole, was killed this morning in the attack on New Orleans Bourbon Street," Usher-Fall wrote.

"She was so beautiful and full of life. Her son Melo is now without his momma, and we are without our friend and dedicated employee. I'm hoping to get some help for her burial expenses and to help her son with expenses he will need to transition into a new living situation."

Reggie Hunter

Reggie Hunter's death was confirmed by his first cousin, Shirell Jackson.

"He did not deserve this," she told ABC News' Diane Macedo. "It's senseless and cruel. I wish none of this had ever happened."

Jackson said Hunter, 37, leaves behind two sons. She described him as the "life of the party" with a big heart who was funny, loving and caring.

"This is hurting all of us differently and on so many levels," she said. "We were expecting so much life to live with our cousin ... Just a beautiful person that did not deserve this and had so much life to live."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.