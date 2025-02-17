Former Magnolia West HS teacher arrested for threatening to burn down school, authorities say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Magnolia ISD teacher is behind bars after threatening to burn down the school, Montgomery County Pct. 5 announced.

Magnolia ISD said the suspect, 24-year-old Erik Taylor, used to teach at Magnolia West High School before he resigned on Jan. 14.

According to authorities, Taylor posted several demands on social media and appeared "very disgruntled." He concluded with a threat to burn down the high school if his demands were not met.

Pct. 5 Constables investigated Taylor at his home and arrested him on terrorist threat charges.

Authorities notified Magnolia ISD that it is safe to resume all regular school activities on Monday morning.

In a statement, Magnolia ISD concurred with authorities, saying the campus is safe. Read their full statement below.

Magnolia ISD would like to inform the community of threats made on social media this weekend regarding Magnolia West High School. These posts, which were threatening in nature, were made by a former employee who resigned on January 14, 2025. The individual has been arrested and is in custody.

We would like to thank Precinct 5 Constable Jones for taking immediate action and for working with MISD to ensure the safety of our students and staff. MISD takes all threats seriously and is committed to maintaining a secure environment for everyone on our campuses. The campus is safe, and professional development for our staff will continue as scheduled on Monday.