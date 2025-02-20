2 students arrested for allegedly threatening mass casualty attack at Memorial HS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two students are under arrest after making violent online threats with plans for a mass casualty attack at Memorial High School, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspects' identities have not been revealed, but one is described as a 16-year-old girl who attends Memorial High School, and the other is a student at Willis High School.

Chief Baimbridge with Spring Branch ISD police said they learned of the threat from a source.

The Memorial High School student is charged with terroristic threat, and the Willis High School student is in custody on unrelated charges.

Evidence suggests the teens intended to carry out acts of violence at Memorial High School.