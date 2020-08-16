Houston CultureMap

Landry's unveils new steak and seafood delivery service

HOUSTON, Texas -- Home cooks can now purchase the same steaks and seafood sold at restaurants such as Mastro's, Del Frisco's, and Joe's Crab Shack. Landry's Kitchen provides customers with access to an array of ingredients from the Houston-based hospitality empire, ranging from hamburger patties to decadent seafood feasts.

The company, owned by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta, recognizes that not everyone feels comfortable dining at restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it created this service that ships individually wrapped or packaged ingredients in insulated coolers loaded with dry ice. The kits include seasoning, and online videos provide instructions for those who may want to be cautious about how they prepare a $250 case of snow crab clusters.

"Our team has spent countless hours sourcing the world's finest ingredients from our more than 600 restaurants worldwide," Landry's senior vice president of culinary Kathy Ruiz said in a statement. "With the need for convenient, at-home solutions at an all-time high, we are thrilled to deliver best-in-class seafood and steak offerings straight from our Landry's Kitchen to your home."

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

