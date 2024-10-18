Bankrupt retailer Big Lots to close 5 more Houston-area stores

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ohio-based national discount chain Big Lots is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is closing down more locations, including 23 newly-revealed store closures going down in Texas.

The chain executed a first round of closings in September, consisting of 344 stores slated to be closed, with four in the Houston area including Galveston and Baytown.

Now they've added another 150 locations to be shuttered, which they revealed in recent filings as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy process including a filing on October 4.

That includes five in the Houston area.

