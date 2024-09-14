Texas billionaire Alice Walton reclaims title of world's wealthiest woman

Walmart heiress Alice Walton is back on top of the world. The Texas billionaire has retaken the crown as wealthiest woman on the planet for the first time since 2022, outpacing L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of France, according to Forbes.

Walton's estimated fortune is now $89.1 billion, and Meyers' is $88.4 billion, Forbes reported.

The two billionaires have battled for richest-woman supremacy for years. Meyers knocked Walton off her perch in 2019, then Walton climbed back on top in 2020. Also in the mix has been American Julia Koch of Koch Industries, who booted Walton down to No. 3 in 2023.

